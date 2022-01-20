‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ returns to HistoryTV18 with Season 8

He says, “When ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ was launched 7 seasons ago, we hoped that it would carve out a niche for itself. It has far exceeded our expectations and continues to go from strength to strength, season after season. It has delivered compelling content, spotlighting an unseen side of India and uncovering some genuinely awe-inspiring stories from every corner of the nation. We have successfully leveraged the production expertise of our teams and production partners to script an enviable success story. The show’s format and style is truly multi-screen and future ready. It's delightful and humbling when people say that watching the show makes them feel a sense of pride about being Indian. I’m confident that the production values and storytelling will shine on screen, providing an engaging, entertaining and elevating experience for our audiences. A big thank you to everyone who’s been part of the new season, most notably the wonderful Indians whose stories we are telling. My gratitude also to our viewers, for giving us the most valuable gift of all - their time.”