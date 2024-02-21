OML and RunnTV collaborate to launch OML Comedy Pit Stop

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The stand-up comedy channel will be available on RunnTV across mobile and connected TV devices.
RunnTV, the independent FAST streaming platform, and OML, have announced a collaboration to introduce a 24x7 stand-up comedy channel: OML Comedy Pit Stop.
Fusing the expertise of RunnTV in delivering digital entertainment experience with the creative prowess of OML in shaping and curating exceptional comedic content, OML Comedy Pit Stop will feature an array of stand-up specials, curated showcases, and performances by India's most celebrated comedy artists.
“We are thrilled to partner with RunnTV to launch OML Comedy Pit Stop as the go-to destination for round-the-clock laughter, wit and entertainment,” said Rishabh Nahar, Senior Vice President, Creator Management at OML. “OML is known for developing innovative ways in which fans get to know and interact with their favourite artists and brands, and this channel will give them an all-new experience in a very unique way.”
Manish Sinha, founder & CEO at RunnTV, echoed the sentiment, stating, "With the launch of OML Comedy Pit Stop, we are bringing our users India's first 24x7 stand-up comedy channel that promises an unparalleled laughter and entertainment experience in the digital universe. With an illustrious lineup of top stand-up artists and performances, we couldn’t have asked for a better powerhouse partner than OML.”
The OML Comedy Pit Stop channel is available on RunnTV across mobile and connected TV devices offering its users easy access to India's vibrant comedy scene.