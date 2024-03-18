OML expands international touring schedule, showcasing Indian comedy talent globally

Rishabh Nahar, senior VP, artist management says, “ With over 500 shows across 60 cities, we are not just pushing boundaries but also forging new avenues for Indian talent to shine on a global stage. This is just the beginning of an exciting chapter for OML and the exceptional artists we represent. The number of Indian comedians touring in these markets have exponentially increased and the promoters with whom we have developed and scaled markets with are now also trusted partners for comedians who are not repped by OML too, thereby building a lot of inclusivity. OML has the highest market share of revenue, tickets and volume of shows when it comes to international touring of Indian comedians. And more importantly, our artists have been able to create a global impact for the Indian entertainment ecosystem.”