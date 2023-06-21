Omnicom collaborates with Google Cloud

"At Google Cloud, we are committed to bringing the power of our transformational foundation models to people with all levels of technical experience so that everyone has the opportunity to innovate in entirely new ways," said June Yang, Vice President of Cloud AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud. "Our partnership with Omnicom deepens this commitment by enabling marketers to create studio-grade images with mask-free editing for any business need, in a platform with which they are already familiar, with only a few typing prompts." "We can't wait to see what they come up with!"