Omnicom Group to exit $2.5 billion non-core businesses within a year: John Wren

Omnicom Group is set to exit non-strategic businesses worth around $2.5 billion in annual revenue over the next 12 months, as it accelerates portfolio restructuring following its acquisition of Interpublic Group.

Speaking on the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, CEO John Wren said Omnicom has already sold businesses generating over $800 million in annual revenue and plans to complete the remaining exits within a year. The group will also shift from majority to minority ownership in smaller markets contributing roughly $700 million in annual revenue, which are no longer considered core to its long-term strategy.

Post the IPG integration, Omnicom has doubled its targeted annual run-rate synergies to $1.5 billion over 30 months, with $900 million expected in 2026, largely driven by labour cost reductions and structural simplification. The company is also investing in automation and AI, while continuing capital returns through a $5 billion share buyback.

For Q4 FY26, Omnicom reported revenue of $5.53 billion, supported by organic growth and initial IPG contribution, alongside new or expanded mandates from clients including American Express, Bayer, Mercedes-Benz, and NatWest Group.