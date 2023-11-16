Omnicom receives first-mover access to Generative AI by Getty Images

Getty Images has implemented measures to safeguard the credibility of news reporting and maintain public confidence in the media, particularly in light of the increasing use of AI tools and platforms. They have joined forces with other media companies and organizations by signing an open letter that outlines suggested guidelines for regulatory and industry actions. These guidelines include making the training sets used for AI transparent, clearly indicating content generated by AI, striving to eliminate any biases in the generated content, and other related measures. With Getty Images' latest tool, users can trust that the content they create is suitable for commercial use and does not infringe on any trademarked brands, products, characters, or recognizable individuals.