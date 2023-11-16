Omnicom receives first-mover access to Generative AI by Getty Images

Omnicom incorporated the tool into Omni, their open operating system during Alpha testing program.
Omnicom has announced a collaboration with Getty Images, which gives them sole access to Getty Images' state-of-the-art Generative AI technology. This advanced tool combines Getty Images' outstanding creative content with the latest AI technology, guaranteeing a commercially secure and legally protected generative AI tool.
During their Alpha testing program, Omnicom incorporated the tool into Omni, their open operating system. By merging the tool with Omni's data, agency teams can create content that aligns with their brand and assists marketers in achieving better results. They can also introduce the tool to client ecosystems and personalize it using clients' exclusive data to generate commercially secure visuals that reflect the clients' distinct brand style and language.
"We are honored to be a part of Getty Image's new Generative AI tool, one that will significantly help our people move from ideation to execution in a seamless manner," said Omnicom's EVP, Chief Technology Officer, Paolo Yuvienco. "Getty Images shares our commitment to the responsible use of AI, and that makes their new tool all the more enticing to us, especially given it is built with high quality authentic content. Providing our people and our clients a commercially safe option is a true game changer, and we're eager to harness the tool's capabilities alongside them."
The Generative AI tool by Getty Images was introduced in September 2023. It is built on the advanced Edify model architecture, which is a component of NVIDIA Picasso. Picasso is a platform that creates generative AI models for visual design. The tool is trained exclusively using Getty Images' content and allows for unrestricted commercial use. Users have extensive protection and rights to download and license any visual they create with the tool. This helps Omnicom teams expedite the process of turning ideas into results.
"We are giving brands the freedom to explore Generative AI for internal ideation, alongside the confidence and trust to use content in commercial settings with the same protections as our world-class pre-shot libraries," said Grant Farhall, Chief Product Officer at Getty Images. "We're honored to have worked with Omnicom in our initial testing to refine in ways that meet the ongoing needs of marketers and advertisers."
Omnicom is part of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) that seeks to build and standardize a future framework of content verification and protects the authenticity of AI assets for creators, brands, and consumers. Additionally, Omnicom was the first advertising holding company to join Adobe's Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), which is focused on increasing trust and transparency in digital content. This initiative is responsible for the promotion of the C2PA standard.
Getty Images has implemented measures to safeguard the credibility of news reporting and maintain public confidence in the media, particularly in light of the increasing use of AI tools and platforms. They have joined forces with other media companies and organizations by signing an open letter that outlines suggested guidelines for regulatory and industry actions. These guidelines include making the training sets used for AI transparent, clearly indicating content generated by AI, striving to eliminate any biases in the generated content, and other related measures. With Getty Images' latest tool, users can trust that the content they create is suitable for commercial use and does not infringe on any trademarked brands, products, characters, or recognizable individuals.