Omnicom reports $4 billion Q3 revenue; Media & Advertising lead growth as Interpublic acquisition nears completion

Omnicom Group has reported third-quarter 2025 revenue of $4.0 billion, marking a 4% increase year-on-year and 2.6% organic growth, driven primarily by strong performance in media and advertising, which grew 9.1% organically.

Advertisment

The quarter saw net income of $341.3 million and adjusted non-GAAP net income of $436.4 million, translating to diluted earnings per share of $1.75 and $2.24 (adjusted). Operating income stood at $530.1 million, while adjusted EBITA reached $651 million, reflecting a 16.1% margin.

Omnicom’s performance came amid heightened operating costs and ongoing integration efforts ahead of its planned acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), which the company confirmed is expected to close next month. Operating expenses rose 6.8% to $3.5 billion, primarily due to $60.8 million in acquisition-related costs and $38.6 million in repositioning expenses tied to the pending merger.

“We expect to close the Interpublic acquisition next month, creating the world’s leading marketing and sales company,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom Group. “Together, we will emerge with the industry’s most talented team and a powerful platform designed to accelerate growth through data, media, creativity, and technology.”

The company reported strong regional growth in the United States (4.6%), Latin America (27.3%), and the UK (3.7%), though performance was partially offset by declines in Asia Pacific (-3.7%) and Europe (-3.1%). Sector-wise, growth in media & advertising and execution & support helped counter softness in public relations (-7.5%), healthcare (-1.9%), and experiential (-17.7%) categories.

While total operating income margin declined to 13.1% from 15.5% a year earlier, Omnicom’s adjusted EBITA margin rose to 16.1%.

With the Interpublic integration expected to conclude in November, Omnicom said the combined entity will leverage enhanced data, technology, and creative capabilities to deliver stronger client outcomes and shareholder value.