Omnicom–IPG merger gets EU Nod, deal set to close by Wednesday

Omnicom Group and The Interpublic Group of Companies expect to close the merger transaction by the close of business on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The European Commission on November 24 announced that it has granted unconditional approval to Omnicom Group’s $13.25 billion all-stock acquisition of rival Interpublic Group. This marks the last regulatory clearance required to complete the transaction, which is set to create the world’s leading marketing and sales company.

The deal, announced last December, combines Omnicom, the world’s third-largest ad buyer, with Interpublic, the fourth-largest. The merger would create the world’s biggest advertising agency at a time when traditional players are striving to compete more effectively with Big Tech amid the rapid rise of AI.