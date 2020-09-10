On average, people signed on to 3 new OTT platforms during lockdown: DAN Data Sciences Division's new report

1. 49% of India’s youth spend 2-3 hours a day binge watching content.

2. 4 hours is the average time spent in consuming OTT video content in a day by millennials and Gen Z.

3. On average, people signed on to 3 new OTT platforms during lockdown.

4. 65% of millennials and Gen Z Prefer consuming video content on an OTT platform over TV.