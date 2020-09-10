On average, people signed on to 3 new OTT platforms during lockdown: DAN Data Sciences Division's new report

The report covers deep findings of OTT content and gaming habits of the Gen Z and Millennial audiences from urban India.
India’s consumption of OTT content saw an unprecedented hike during the lockdown. And while a bit of weariness creeped in, these platforms are still having a golden run.
Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India’s Data Sciences Division has unveiled an OTT Insights report, 'Now Streaming: The Indian Youth OTT Story' under its specialist consumer insights wing Dentsu Marketing Cloud (DMC) Insights.
The DMC Insights offers an expertise-led model to assist Dentsu Data Sciences’ research & insights, consulting and practice teams in delivering differentiated values to clients.
Some of the report’s key highlights include:
1. 49% of India’s youth spend 2-3 hours a day binge watching content.
2. 4 hours is the average time spent in consuming OTT video content in a day by millennials and Gen Z.
3. On average, people signed on to 3 new OTT platforms during lockdown.
4. 65% of millennials and Gen Z Prefer consuming video content on an OTT platform over TV.
Commenting on the launch, Gautam Mehra, CEO, DAN Programmatic & Chief Data Officer, DAN - South Asia said, “While a large chunk of India is a single TV household, affordable data and advancements in mobile technology has been a huge boost to the country’s growing online content and gaming consumer base. This, coupled with the effects of the lockdown has led to the dramatic growth of online video content consumers and gamers with a high increment of audiences coming from a very young segment of the population.
The report reveals trends of platforms of choice as well as a growing subscriber base and supports our investments into our recently launched OTT Planner – DMC Video+ as well as the world’s first gaming DSP – Dentsu Play to support advertisers navigate their investments in this ecosystem.”
“With online video and gaming seeing the maximum growth of time spent during the lockdown, we recognize the need for an industry level research report to give a direction towards which this segment of the economy is moving. Moreover, with or sans crisis, understanding Gen Z and millennials will form a cornerstone of new age marketing given their growing spending power coupled by their ability to influence older generations.
This report is but the first step from DMC Insights to deliver industry level insights on this audience covering their impact on various aspects of consumption and growth,” added Abhinay Bhasin, Vice President (South Asia) - Data Sciences and Head of DMC Insights, Dentsu Aegis Network.
You can explore the report here: