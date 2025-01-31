On Budget day, Zee Business competes with general Hindi news channels

The Union Budget was long perceived as an event primarily watched by the English-speaking audience of business news channels. However, Anil Singhvi, managing editor, Zee Business, says the Budget is watched by "Bharat, not just India"—a shift that began over a decade ago. Therefore, he believes that the real competition for Budget coverage comes from general Hindi news channels rather than English ones, with the key challenge being audience conversion.

Singhvi says Hindi news channels consistently outperform English news channels in TRP, and on Budget Day, this gap widens further. According to BARC data, Hindi news channels command 95-96% of the market share, while English news channels combined hold just 4-5%—with Zee Business alone capturing 80-85% of that segment.

On the Budget day, Zee Business surpasses even general news channels in viewership. As a business channel, its regular audience is niche, but on Budget day, it expands its viewer base beyond business audiences and also captures a significant share from English news channels, as most Indians, barring a few southern states, prefer Hindi for complex topics like the Budget.

“Budget jargon is intimidating, even for English-speaking audiences. We simplify data, making economic terms easy to understand, which is why even English-speaking viewers shift to Zee Business on Budget day,” he says.

Another competition comes from the growing tribe of financial influencers on social media. Singhvi says Zee Business isn’t concerned about competition from finfluencers—even if they copy its content. "Once our analysis airs, anyone can replicate it. That’s inevitable, but we don’t see it as a problem,” he says.

Instead, he sees their presence as beneficial. More voices strengthen the business news ecosystem, helping educate retail investors—something Zee Business alone can’t do. "As long as we lead with 80-90% TRP, we’re happy. Better they copy us than spread misinformation."

Zee Business also reaches out to the digital audience through its website (both in English and Hindi) and social media. According to Google Analytics, 60% of its viewers present online are in the 25-to-50 age group.

Of these, approximately 70% are male viewers, while 30% are women, indicating a growing interest among female investors in financial security. Over 50% of the viewers belong to metros and Tier-1 cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, and 35% come from Tier-2 towns like Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Indore, etc.

Meanwhile, the rural viewers (15%) are gradually increasing due to digital penetration and awareness of the channel.

“The age group of 25-40 years (who are digitally savvy, active on apps and social media) are our targeted viewers, along with tech-friendly investors and young professionals. People are looking for financial updates, and aspiring entrepreneurs and small business owners also form part of the digital audience; hence we target them as well. It is estimated that 80% of mobile users, with high engagement through app notifications and live streaming during key events like the Budget,” he adds.

Business news channels typically attract advertisers from sectors such as BFSI, mutual funds, SIPs, real estate, and automobiles. While these remain key categories for Zee Business, there has been a growing interest from luxury brands—traditionally hesitant to advertise on Hindi business news channels, as they did not see its viewers as their target audience.

“We have observed that there is a shift, and luxury brands are beginning to advertise on Hindi business news channels, especially for premium products like high-end gadgets, real estate, and luxury cars,” he says.

Zee Business plans to bring a comprehensive Budget Day coverage with its special series, Budget Get Set Grow. With an in-depth programming lineup, the channel will break down the budget’s impact on the economy, businesses, and everyday citizens. Backed by expert analysis and actionable insights, Zee Business aims to be the go-to destination for viewers seeking a clear understanding of Budget 2025.

In the run-up to the Budget day, the channel began its coverage from January 20 with pre-budget programming and will conclude it with the coverage of the Budget speech on February 1 and will also provide insights and analysis the whole day. Though the finance minister’s Budget speech is broadcast on all channels, Singhvi says it manages to have the highest TRP among all business news channels during that time.

“With robust programming, Zee Business ensures comprehensive, real-time, and actionable Budget coverage, making it the go-to channel for investors, traders, and general viewers alike,” he says.

Singhvi attributes its Budget day dominance to three key strengths: simplicity, real-time analysis, and actionable advice.

“We break down complex budget jargon into easy-to-understand language. We offer instant analysis of key announcements as they happen, and instead of generic recommendations, we provide specific investment picks [e.g., not just invest in mutual funds, but which scheme and which fund]. This clear, precise approach makes Zee Business the top choice for Budget coverage,” he adds.