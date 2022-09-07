Onam ad spends continue to rise; yet to reach pre-pandemic levels

Onam, the harvest festival, is one of the most important festivals in the southern state. It is also believed to be the homecoming of Mahabali, a mythical king who ruled Kerala. The festivities begin from the first day of the new year of the Malayalam calendar (falling on August 17 of the Gregorian calendar) and ending with Thiruvonam (the 10th day of Onam), which falls on September 8 this year.