One Digital Entertainment announces the formation of a holding company, New Media Holding

The company will consolidate business and brands and strengthen its positioning as a full lifecycle media company.
One Digital Entertainment announced the formation of New Media Holding, a holding company that will oversee the operations of its several leading brands in the digital media space. The move comes as a part of the company's efforts to streamline its global operations, bring more synergies between its businesses and strengthen its positioning as a full lifecycle media company. Under New Media Holding, the company will consolidate the operations of several well-established brands including One Digital Entertainment Creator Network, Instant Bollywood, Social Nation, OneAxcess, Pod One, Merch Garage, Digital 2 Sports, Space Hero, Being Indian, Blush, Zenga Media & StreamBay to name a few. Some of these brands have been operational for several years and have played a key role in building the creator economy and various businesses around it.
In addition to consolidating its existing brands, it will also launch a new venture called Neoma Ventures that will focus on developing cutting-edge technology in the Web 3.0 space. This includes launching Layer 1 blockchain, Hyper real Metaverse, NFT Market Place, and other Web 3.0-based technologies and services. The aim of Neoma Venture is to build a bridge between the existing Web 2.0 users and the growing community of creators and solutions in the Web 3.0 space.
"By consolidating our brands under New Media Holding, we will be better equipped to scale our global operations and move towards fulfilling our vision as a truly global full lifecycle media company," said Shabir Momin-Founder of New Media Holding.
The company has recently launched in the MENASA region to expand its operations and serve its growing business in the region. With the formation of New Media Holding, One Digital Entertainment is well-positioned to build on its existing strengths and drive innovation and growth in the digital media ecosystem.