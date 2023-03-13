One Digital Entertainment announces the formation of a holding company, New Media Holding

One Digital Entertainment announced the formation of New Media Holding, a holding company that will oversee the operations of its several leading brands in the digital media space. The move comes as a part of the company's efforts to streamline its global operations, bring more synergies between its businesses and strengthen its positioning as a full lifecycle media company. Under New Media Holding, the company will consolidate the operations of several well-established brands including One Digital Entertainment Creator Network, Instant Bollywood, Social Nation, OneAxcess, Pod One, Merch Garage, Digital 2 Sports, Space Hero, Being Indian, Blush, Zenga Media & StreamBay to name a few. Some of these brands have been operational for several years and have played a key role in building the creator economy and various businesses around it.