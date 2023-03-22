OnePlus collaborates with JioCinema to bring premium content to OnePlus TVs

“We are delighted to partner with OnePlus offering the best sports action including the inaugural edition of TATA WPL and the upcoming season of TATA IPL as it is a step ahead in our journey to build accessibility to world-class offerings for fans,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson. “OnePlus TV consumers will be able to enjoy an unmatched live sport viewing experience on JioCinema and will unlock a different level of match viewing excitement giving them a great degree of control over how they prefer watching their favourite sport.”