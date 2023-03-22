OnePlus collaborates with JioCinema to bring premium content to OnePlus TVs

The latest collaboration is set to offer OnePlus TV users access to JioCinema’s extensive library of international and regional content.
OnePlus, the global technology brand has announced a strategic partnership with JioCinema for the upcoming season of the TATA Indian Premier League. The latest collaboration is set to offer OnePlus TV users access to JioCinema’s extensive library of international and regional content, particularly its enriching portfolio of popular sports content which includes the ongoing Women’s Premier League and Indian Premier League 2023. The partnership is also set to strengthen JioCinema’s viewership in India, tapping into OnePlus’ rapidly growing smart TV user community.
OnePlus TV users will be able to access a host of first-time features while watching the TATA IPL on JioCinema, such as 4K streaming, multi-cam presentation, and 12 different languages across 16 unique feeds.
Marking the partnership, senior spokesperson, OnePlus India shared, “Since the introduction of the first OnePlus TV in 2019, we have emerged among the leading smart TV brands in the country. This rapid success is a result of our dedication to provide an unparalleled, immersive smart TV experience to our community. The partnership with JioCinema will further elevate this effort and help provide our users access to incredible content curated across genres and languages, bringing them a true entertainment package.”
“We are delighted to partner with OnePlus offering the best sports action including the inaugural edition of TATA WPL and the upcoming season of TATA IPL as it is a step ahead in our journey to build accessibility to world-class offerings for fans,” said a Viacom18 spokesperson. “OnePlus TV consumers will be able to enjoy an unmatched live sport viewing experience on JioCinema and will unlock a different level of match viewing excitement giving them a great degree of control over how they prefer watching their favourite sport.”
A relatively recent entrant in the smart TV segment, OnePlus has successfully established itself among the leading smart TV players in a rapid fashion. The brand has emerged as the fastest-growing smart TV brand in the first half of 2022 in terms of shipments with an incredible 123% YoY growth, as per the latest Counterpoint India smart TV shipments model tracker report for Q2 2022.
In February 2023, OnePlus announced the launch of its flagship OnePlus TV, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro - the latest addition to the brand’s premium Q Series portfolio which debuted in 2019. with the launch of the OnePlus TV Q1 Series. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro offers top-notch smart TV performance with smarter features, incredible visuals, and immersive sound quality while serving as the ideal entertainment and gaming hub. The OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro is available for INR 99,999 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in, OnePlus Experience Stores as well as the major offline partner stores.