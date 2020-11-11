Online news portals, films, and content providers like Netflix and Amazon Prime to now come under the MIB

Until now, there was no government body to monitor digital news portals or online content providers.
Films and audio-visual programmes made available by online content providers and news and current affairs content on online platforms now come under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB).
This means OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLiv among others come under the MIB.
This was announced in a gazette notification on Wednesday (10 November) that stated the president of India had amended Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar heads the MIB.