Only 32% of 2024 titles pass female representation test: O Womaniya! report

Only 32% of the 122 Indian films and series analysed across nine languages in 2024 met the female representation criteria outlined in the O Womaniya Toolkit, according to the latest edition of the O Womaniya report.

The study, spearheaded by Ormax Media and Film Companion Studios and supported by Prime Video, assessed content released across streaming and theatrical platforms in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati.

While streaming films showed improvement, with 47% passing the test, a 16 percentage point increase over last year theatrical films continued to lag. Telugu content, which has historically underperformed on female representation, recorded a 21 percentage point rise, with 31% of titles clearing the benchmark. Hindi content performed better than most other languages on on-screen metrics.

The report also found that women held only 13% of key head-of-department roles across direction, cinematography, editing, writing and production design, down from 15% in the previous edition. Editing and cinematography recorded the steepest declines. Female directors accounted for 8% of the titles analysed, unchanged from last year.

In marketing, women accounted for 29% of trailer talk time, up marginally from 27% in 2022. Streaming titles allocated a higher share, at 36%.

At the corporate level, female representation in Director and CXO roles across 25 leading media and entertainment firms rose from 12% to 18% year-on-year.

Stuti Ramachandra, director & head of production and post, International Originals, Prime Video India, said, “At Prime Video, we have always believed that for stories to truly resonate, they must reflect a balanced perspective. That’s why strong female representation - on-screen, behind the camera, and at the decision-making table - is more than just an organizational priority; it is a critical driver for the creative industry to thrive,” said Stuti Ramachandra, director & head of production and post, International Originals, Prime Video India. “Over the years, we’ve remained focused on building a more inclusive and equitable creative ecosystem - one that can only be achieved through collaboration. Together with our partners and the wider industry, we have been working to create spaces where women not only have a seat at the table, but also the opportunity to lead, create, and shine. The O Womaniya! 2025 report by Ormax Media and Film Companion Studios is more than an industry study - it is a reminder that real change cannot happen overnight or in isolation. Every step forward, no matter how small, signals a real shift in mindsets. And when we move forward together, those small steps add up to lasting change that can truly reshape the industry for the better.”

Shailesh Kapoor, founder & CEO, Ormax Media said: “Each year, O Womaniya! gives us the opportunity to go deeper and uncover more actionable insights about female representation in Indian entertainment. The 2025 report reflects not only the existing challenges and the gaps that persist in building a more inclusive ecosystem, but also the progress - however small or slow - that can be seen in driving gender equality across the industry. Our aim is to enable stakeholders across the media and entertainment industry to make informed choices that drive gender inclusivity meaningfully, and to move from intent to real, measurable impact.”

Anupama Chopra, film critic and producer said: “Year after year, O Womaniya! reminds us that change in the entertainment industry must be both intentional and continuous. The 2025 edition of the report serves as a powerful call to action for all stakeholders to examine their choices and create space for authentic, diverse female voices. I am grateful to Prime Video and Ormax Media for their continued support towards driving this industry-defining initiative forward and helping build a more equitable and inclusive ecosystem.”

To discuss the findings, Anupama Chopra hosted a roundtable featuring Bhumi Pednekkar, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Guneet Monga Kapoor, Rahul Ravindran, Shazia Iqbal, Suresh Triveni and Stuti Ramachandra.