OpenAI sets up ads integrity team ahead of ChatGPT ad rollout

OpenAI has said it is building a dedicated ads integrity team as it prepares to introduce advertising on ChatGPT. The move follows the company’s recent confirmation that ads will be tested on the platform as part of its evolving revenue model.

A job listing cited by Business Insider describes the ads integrity function as a '0 → 1 team', indicating that the systems will be developed from the ground up. The team will be responsible for designing safeguards aimed at reducing misleading or fraudulent advertising on the chatbot.

One of the team’s primary responsibilities will be the development of know your customer (KYC) systems to verify advertiser identities and assess risk. KYC processes are widely used across financial services and digital platforms to address scam-related concerns, particularly on self-serve advertising platforms.

As per the report, Arilla Gracia, COO of the Check My Ads Institute, noted that while KYC is a strong foundation, the real test will be how deeply OpenAI invests in integrity beyond the launch phase. “KYC on advertisers is certainly a good foundation, but the materiality of the risk of a large volume of scam ads in the early days is far lower,” she said.

The ads integrity team will also examine how advertising is displayed within ChatGPT responses. This includes decisions around placement and format, as OpenAI looks to balance monetisation with user trust and experience.

An OpenAI spokesperson has confirmed that a limited ads pilot will be launched on ChatGPT’s free and Go tiers in the US. Advertisers participating in the test will be required to commit a minimum spend of $200,000. During the initial phase, OpenAI will track clicks and impressions, with broader measurement options expected to be explored later.