Ormax Media launches audience analytics tool for TV channels to identify a viewership-growth strategy

Speaking about the tool, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO - Ormax Media, said: “TV channels make various efforts in the areas of content, marketing, branding, distribution, acquisition, etc. to increase their viewership. However, these initiatives are often like hit-and-trial, and a lot of time and resources are spent on activities that may have incremental value at best. In Ormax Televate, using consumer data, advanced analytics and our deep expertise in the television domain, we will help channels identify the most critical aspects of their business they must fix from a viewership perspective. These are the only things that the leadership team should spend their time on”.