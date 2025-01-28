Ormax Media launches certification program for M&E Professionals

Ormax Media, an insights and consulting firm for the media and entertainment industry, has announced the launch of the 2025 edition of ‘Certificate Program in Indian Media Business’ (CPIIMB). Scheduled from February 22 to March 15, 2025, this initiative aims to bridge the knowledge gap and inspire career aspirations in India’s media and entertainment (M&E) sector.

The M&E sector offers diverse opportunities across streaming, cinema, television, sports, news, and media research. However, a lack of structured awareness about career paths in this field often holds back aspiring professionals. Through CPIIMB, Ormax Media seeks to address this gap by equipping participants with practical insights, industry-specific knowledge, and career guidance.

Shailesh Kapoor, founder and CEO of Ormax Media, highlighted the program’s mission: "The Indian media and entertainment industry is a vibrant space brimming with opportunities. Based on our research, an estimated 2 million Indians are considering a media and entertainment career at any given time, across creative and business roles. However, many talented prospects remain unaware of the career paths available in this sector. With this program, we aim to create awareness, provide practical knowledge, and inspire a new generation of professionals to build successful careers in this exciting industry. Equally, the course is invaluable for those already in this industry, to upscale themselves by getting exposed to cross-domain knowledge and practical industry insights."

The program features eight hours of live online sessions, delivered by the senior leadership team at Ormax Media, including Shailesh Kapoor himself, Keerat Grewal - head: business development (streaming, TV and brands), Sanket Kulkarni - head: business development (theatrical), Amit Bhatia - head: audience tracking and knowledge center, Mitesh Thakkar - head: content and campaign testing, and Shreya Ramakrishnan - group head (bespoke research).

The curriculum covers topics ranging from streaming platforms and theatrical releases to media analytics and industry trends, giving participants a comprehensive understanding of the ecosystem. Case studies, Q&A sessions, and career guidance are key elements of the curriculum.

Upon completion, participants receive a digital certificate from Ormax Media. Kapoor added: “The certification not only validates participants’ expertise but also positions them strongly for internships and job interviews with top media companies across India.”

The program fee is Rs 29,900, with special discounts available for students.