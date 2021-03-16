Ormax Media launches film campaign tracking and box office forecasting tool Ormax Cinematix in nine languages

OCX uses consumer research across India to measure the performance of upcoming film releases on three parameters: Buzz, Reach & Appeal.
With the audience slowly returning to movie theatres post the COVID-19 pandemic, media consulting firm Ormax Media has announced the relaunch and expansion of its film campaign tracking and box office forecasting tool Ormax Cinematix (OCX). OCX was launched in 2010 for the Hindi film industry, and expanded to cover the Hollywood sector in India in 2014. In its new avatar, OCX will track theatrical films in nine language, namely Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi and Bengali.
OCX uses consumer research across India to measure the performance of upcoming film releases on three parameters: Buzz, Reach & Appeal. A statistical model uses these parameters to estimate the First-Day Box Office (FBO), a forecast of the opening day collections of all the films being tracked by the tool. Over the last few years, FBO has established itself as a highly credible currency in the film industry, with 83% accuracy since 2018.
With the expansion to regional languages, Ormax Media has reiterated its focus on regional content. Earlier this year, the company had extended its television character popularity tracking tool Ormax Characters India Loves to Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Bengali GEC categories.