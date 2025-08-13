Ormax Media launches ‘Ormax Sports Track’, a syndicated OTT sports audience tracker

Ormax Media has announced the launch of Ormax Sports Track, a syndicated audience research tool that measures the engagement and marketing impact of sports tournaments on digital platforms across India.

With India’s sports audience estimated at 678.2 million as per The Ormax Sports Audience Report 2024, OTT platforms are making substantial investments in sports properties, from cricket and football to kabaddi, tennis and wrestling, among others. Ormax Sports Track is designed to help platforms and sports leagues understand and optimise the performance of these properties. The tracker evaluates tournaments on four key parameters (buzz, reach, appeal and potency) from the moment they are announced, to the day their final game is played, offering a comprehensive view of audience engagement throughout the tournament’s lifecycle.

Speaking about the launch, Keerat Grewal, head of business development (streaming, television & brands) at Ormax Media, said: “With Ormax Sports Track, OTT platforms now have a powerful, subscription-based tool to benchmark the impact of their sports campaigns against industry-wide trends. This tool integrates rigorous audience tracking with strategic insights, helping clients drive subscriptions, optimise marketing spend, and stand out in a crowded sports landscape.”

The research behind Ormax Sports Track is conducted through weekly online surveys with 600 regular OTT sports viewers, with sample composition aligned to The Ormax Sports Audience Report 2024. The reporting covers both metros and non-metros equally, offering a balanced view of audience sentiment across markets. Subscribers receive a mid-week report every Tuesday and an end-of-week report every Friday, enabling them to act swiftly on trends and audience shifts.