Ormax Media launches Ormax StreamView, a weekly OTT viewership report

Ormax Media, premier media insights and consulting firm has announced the launch of Ormax StreamView, a new syndicated product designed to answer a simple, high-stakes question for the Indian media and advertising ecosystem: “What is India watching on OTT?”

With platforms following varying disclosure practices and no single, standardised measurement system for OTT in India, Ormax StreamView is built to provide objective, third-party viewership estimates for the country’s rapidly maturing streaming market.

Ormax StreamView is a weekly report of the top 50 most-watched properties on OTT in India for the previous week (Monday to Sunday), released every Tuesday. The syndicated subscription cycle begins January 5, 2026.

Ormax StreamView tracks long-form properties across formats including OTT originals, GEC content, theatrical films, non-fiction, sports, and news, while excluding short-form video such as reels, shorts, micro-dramas, songs, and trailers. The coverage includes all languages (Indian and international). A “view” is defined as any individual who watches a property for at least 30 minutes in a given week in India.

Ormax StreamView is built on a three-step hybrid research design combining an OTT Viewership Tracker using online surveys, Ormax’s in-house OTT Panel that logs daily OTT consumption, and statistical projection to India’s OTT universe, anchored on audience universe estimates as per The Ormax OTT Audience Report released annually. The methodology currently covers 2,500+ respondents per week, with plans to scale to 5,000+ by mid-2026.

From April 2026, Ormax will also roll out target group-specific reports in phases, including segments such as Connected TV users, male & female audience reports, geographical cohorts, media affluence segments, etc.

Speaking about the launch of Ormax StreamView, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO at Ormax Media, said: “OTT is now a mainstream medium, but the industry lacks a consistent, independent view of what audiences are actually watching. Ormax StreamView is our attempt to bring clarity, comparability, and credibility to OTT viewership reporting in India, especially at a time when advertising is becoming central to the category”.

Keerat Grewal, head of business development (streaming, television & brands) at Ormax Media, added: “Our journey to track OTT viewership began in 2022, with a focus on original streaming content such as web series and direct-to-OTT films. Ormax StreamView is a significant step forward, with an integrated approach that reports viewership across all major OTT content types, from sports and GEC programming to OTT originals and theatrical films. Ormax StreamView will help platforms, content owners and creators, advertisers, and agencies make sharper decisions by providing a consistent, third-party view of what’s truly being watched on OTT in India, week after week.”