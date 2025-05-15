Ormax Media launches Pan India version Ormax Cinematix

Ormax Media, a leading media insights and consulting firm, has announced the launch of the Pan India version of its flagship film tracking and forecasting tool, Ormax Cinematix. The tool provides comprehensive and real-time measurement of film campaign performance and first-day box office forecasting for all major theatrical releases in eight Indian languages (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Punjabi & Hollywood). The pan India version is a specially-curated variant of the tool, for films releasing theatrically in multiple languages at the same time. It offers a unified, multi-lingual lens on audience sentiment and box office projections.

Originally launched in 2010 for Hindi cinema, Ormax Cinematix has become a trusted benchmark for the film industry, offering pre-release tracking on key parameters like Buzz, Reach, and Appeal, backed by a weekly polling of 2,000+ theatre-going audiences. Accuracy of first-day box office forecast provided by Ormax Cinematix is in the 75%-85% range for different languages.

Speaking about the launch of the Pan India version, Sanket Kulkarni, head: business development (theatrical) at Ormax Media, said: “With South Indian cinema seeing a significant surge in both scale and theatrical reach over the past few years, the need for a consolidated, data-driven tool that captures audience response across languages and markets has become critical. The Pan India version of Ormax Cinematix is a result of extensive research and data modelling, to ensure accurate language-wise forecasting of the first-day box office of films that release in upto five languages at the same time”.

The subscription-based tool enables producers, distributors, studios, and exhibitors in making informed decisions around marketing spends distribution strategies, and scale of deployment, while also benchmarking campaign performance against historical and genre-specific trends.

Ormax Cinematix continues to evolve in sync with changing audience behaviour and industry dynamics, especially post the pandemic. Films and franchises like K.G.F, Pushpa and Kantara have emerged as significant success stories in recent years, at a Pan India level. With the launch of the Pan India version, Ormax Media plans to engage with leading film producers in the South Indian market, for their multi-lingual releases.