Ormax Media launches ‘Super Subscription’ plan for theatrical and streaming categories

In the theatrical category, the plan comes in two variants: Hindi and Pan India. The Hindi plan is designed for studios and producers focusing only on the Hindi film industry, while the Pan India plan is for companies that have multi-language presence in the theatrical business. The Pan India plan offers reports and data in 10 language categories in India, namely Hindi, Hollywood, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Bengali and Gujarati. In both the theatrical plans, subscribers will have access to a wide assortment of industry reports, in the areas of box office tracking & forecasting, industry sizing & profiling, marketing and consumer behaviour analytics, music & star popularity, franchise analytics, among others.