OTT content as family entertainment: An emerging trend?

For Aha which is an OTT platform dishing out Telugu content, about 30 to 40 per cent of the consumption is happening on larger screens at home. Ajit Thakur of Aha said that a lot rests on the kind of content. "When we started devising a strategy on the basis of film acquisition as we could not produce content due to lockdowns last year, we spotted a change. We went beyond Crime, Comedy and Drama and acquired films based on romance and we saw that people started watching together."