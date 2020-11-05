OTT platform aha paints the town orange with the best in 100 % Telugu content

Over 18 million users in less than 9 months
Since its launch in February 2020, aha, a 100% Telugu OTT streaming platform, is bringing in a new-wave of orange in entertainment for the Telugu-speaking audience, across the world. Regarded as the go-to destination for unmatched, premium Telugu content;the video streaming platform has become a household name across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, and an absolute audience favourite within a few months of the launch. Splashing colours of enjoyment far and wide, aha seeks to regale its audience with a host of engaging, and exciting entertainment.
Owing to its wide content offerings, the streaming platform has already become a force to reckon with in the Telugu entertainment industry. Kick-starting with a series of originals consisting of fiction, non-fiction and exclusive movie premiers with more than 150 blockbuster films. Serving Telugu-speaking audiences across the world, aha, in a few months of its launch successfully acquired superhit films such as Colour Photo, OreyBujjiga, Bhanumathi& Ramakrishna. Staying true to its promise of being a premium destination for Telugu entertainment, it seeks to announce a massive line up of both original films as well as web series soon.
Showcasing the same excitement and celebration amongst its viewers, aha launched an exclusive high-spirited and foot-tapping brand anthem, Orange is the Colour of Entertainment | aha Everywhere. The song composed by Yashwanth Nag was released by celebrated Indian music composer, Devi Sri Prasad. Highlighting the platform’s richness and distinctiveness through its extensive content catalogue, the brand anthem testifies how aha is winning the audience’s hearts.
The core objective of the campaign is to welcome the festive cheer in every home while celebrating the array of content that resonates with the masses. It revolves around the underlying message of aha taking over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and painting the town orange. The brand film has been conceputalised by team aha and created by PAD Integrated Marketing & Communications Pvt Ltd; directed by writer-filmmaker, Raghav Bhotika.
Sharing his thoughts, Ramu Rao Jupally, Promoter, aha, said, “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response to aha in less than just 9months of launch. With over 5 million downloads and 18 million unique visitors, we are one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms in India and our growth in terms of engagement, time spent, and subscriptions reflect this. We have a festive bonanza for audiences across the globe and through aha we want to cheer with wholesome family entertainment for Telugu-speaking audiences of all age groups across the country. The storyline, music, and color of the brand film drives home this very message. We want to thank the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for their support and seek to be the one-stop 100% Telugu streaming platform filled with the regional nuanced flavor and vibe.”
Sharing his thoughts, Allu Aravind, Promoter, aha said, “aha seeks to serve its audiences with 100% premium Telugu content and we aim to make sure that for our audience Telugu entertainment is synonymous with aha. The brand anthem is a dedication to the Telugu people and an ode to my long-standing relationship with the people for over 30 years. This song encapsulates the spirit of aha from who we’re and what we want to be. We are excited to share the next leg of festive entertainment which kick-starts with an exciting Diwali Bonanza programming line-up. We are introducing a number of originals with some of the biggest stars and directors. Also planned is a special event featuring a special guest! We hope the audience continues to shower us with their love and support.”
Along with content being its key differentiator, aha focuses on affordability and accessibility. With its penetrative pricing strategy of ₹1 per day with the annual subscription of₹365, aha is topping the streaming game in the region. Following the festival bonanza, aha is offering a hundred rupee off for first-time subscribers.