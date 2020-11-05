OTT platform aha paints the town orange with the best in 100 % Telugu content

Sharing his thoughts, Ramu Rao Jupally, Promoter, aha, said, “We are overwhelmed by the incredible response to aha in less than just 9months of launch. With over 5 million downloads and 18 million unique visitors, we are one of the fastest-growing streaming platforms in India and our growth in terms of engagement, time spent, and subscriptions reflect this. We have a festive bonanza for audiences across the globe and through aha we want to cheer with wholesome family entertainment for Telugu-speaking audiences of all age groups across the country. The storyline, music, and color of the brand film drives home this very message. We want to thank the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for their support and seek to be the one-stop 100% Telugu streaming platform filled with the regional nuanced flavor and vibe.”