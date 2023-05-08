OTTplay Premium and Jio Fiber announce partnership to bring 19 OTTs to Jio Set-Top Box users

Now Jio Set Top Box users can access exclusive and critically acclaimed content from OTTplay Premium's extensive catalogue of movies, TV shows, and web series.
OTTplay Premium, India's first AI-powered OTT subscription, recommendation and content discovery platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Jio Fiber that will enable Jio set-top box users to access and watch 19 OTTs through the OTTplay app.
OTTplay Premium is renowned for its exceptional and diverse content, which is tailored to provide viewers with a personalized, seamless, and premium streaming experience. This integration, will enable Jio set-top box users to download the OTTplay app from the Jio Store and have access to popular OTT platform such as Sony Liv, Zee5, Lionsgate, FanCode and 15 others under one roof.
Commenting on the partnership Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO, OTTplay Premium said," Our partnership with Jio fiber is a strategic move to expand our reach and offer our finest content to a wider audience. Jio fiber and OTTplay Premium are aligned with a vision to offer the best and quality content to their viewers and making it accessible with just a click away. We are delighted to be able to provide Jio set top box users with access to our extensive content collection, which includes over 20,000 hours of video, 50K+ titles and 19+ OTT platforms in a variety of languages and genres.”
He further added, “As per our data insights, India’s OTT market revenue is expected to reach US$5.3 bn by 2027 and this strategic partnership with Jio fiber will help us capitalize on this growth and bring the best of entertainment to our customers."
OTTplay Premium's strategic partnership with Jio fiber is part of its ongoing efforts to expand its reach and offer its premium content to a wider audience.