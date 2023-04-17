OTTplay Premium onboards Fancode to bring sports to its users

OTTplay Premium has announced its 17th OTT partner – FanCode.
OTTplay Premium has announced its 17th OTT partner – FanCode. OTTplay Premium, in collaboration with FanCode, intends to cater to sports enthusiasts by offering interactive live streaming, fast interactive live match scores, in-depth live commentary, fantasy sports data and statistics (Fantasy Research Hub), expert fantasy tips, sports updates, and much more.
Commenting on the collaboration, Avinash Mudaliar, co-founder and CEO – OTTplay said, “We are pleased to announce the addition of FanCode to the OTTplay portfolio. Sports is one of the world's fastest-growing forms of entertainment, with the Indian sports streaming industry estimated to reach $3.6 billion by 2024, rising at a CAGR of 23.3% between 2019 and 2024. While sports on OTT platforms is still a fairly new phenomenon, it has already demonstrated significant development in terms of revenue creation and audience engagement."
"Adding FanCode to our offering would empower OTTplay to interact with our target audience in a more immersive manner. With the addition of this sports platform, we are now better positioned to meet the needs of our ever-growing and increasingly diverse customer base. This move will allow us to provide our customers with an even more comprehensive range of sports content and services, making OTTplay an attractive option for sports fanatics around the world," he further added.”
Inderpreet Singh, chief business office, OTTplay premium said, "We have been working incessantly to set the framework for such exciting partnerships, while also providing our viewers with the greatest possible experience. We are now bringing sports to the masses, which is a huge step forward for us. We hope to break the mold and broaden the reach of sports through this collaboration by providing live streaming & live scores. The collaboration would also enable us to connect with sports enthusiasts across India."
Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode Said, "We are delighted to be partnering with OTTplay in offering FanCode on their platform. This partnership will help us continue to drive to our goal of providing sports fans access to great sporting events from India and across the world."
OTTplay Premium provides a range of OTT platforms, such as Sony Liv, Zee 5, Lionsgate Play, SunNxt, Hallmark Movies Now to name a few. In addition to FanCode, users can get access to 16 additional OTT platforms through OTTplay Premium subscription. The subscription would enable viewers to stream content directly on the platform - thus offering a one-stop OTT destination.
The OTTplay premium AI powered recommendation engine monitors and analyses user activity on the platform, then displays tailored suggestions based on user preferences. Through its catalogue pages, users can easily determine where & what content to consume of their interest.
OTTplay evolves from a content discovery engine that curates content from more than 60 Indian and worldwide OTT to a streaming platform that allows consumers to enjoy their favorite content across 17 OTT platforms with a single subscription. The premium membership site, OTTplay premium, which offers 20,000+ titles, web series, and movies from 17 different OTT at an affordable price, certainly lives up to their claim Mazey karo multiply.