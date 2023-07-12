OTV launches Odisha's first AI news anchor 'Lisa'

The development of AI Lisa involved LLM, learning algorithms and voice recognition capabilities to create an anchor that could simulate human-like interactions.These technologies formed the backbone of the AI anchor, enabling it to process vast amounts of information, engage in conversations, and deliver news and content with utmost precision. AI Lisa has been so finely designed that her voice, appearance and diction make her seem native to the culture of Odisha. AI Lisa shall continue to improve, incorporating user feedback and technological advancements to enhance its capabilities and deliver an exceptional viewer experience. OTV asserts its commitment to free, fair, unbiased journalism and continue to be neutral, objective, and aligned with the highest standards of journalistic integrity.