OTV launches Odisha's first AI news anchor 'Lisa'

Odisha Television Limited, the broadcast and digital media company in Odisha, proudly announced the launch of Lisa, the state's first multi-lingual AI anchor on 9th July, 2023.
Odisha Television is the pioneering media venture that redefined television viewing in Odisha. The channel is respected for its free, fair andunbiased news reporting, its integrity and commitment to set and practiceenviable standards of journalism. OTVis a trusted household name catering to 45 million Odia speaking population across the globe. OTV hasalso remained the No.1 Odia News channel for the past 27 years.
The introduction of AI Lisa, is an initiative driven by the visionary team of OTV which has consistently been atthe forefront of adapting to latest in cutting edge technology for its viewers' changing needs.
The development of AI Lisa involved LLM, learning algorithms and voice recognition capabilities to create an anchor that could simulate human-like interactions.These technologies formed the backbone of the AI anchor, enabling it to process vast amounts of information, engage in conversations, and deliver news and content with utmost precision. AI Lisa has been so finely designed that her voice, appearance and diction make her seem native to the culture of Odisha. AI Lisa shall continue to improve, incorporating user feedback and technological advancements to enhance its capabilities and deliver an exceptional viewer experience. OTV asserts its commitment to free, fair, unbiased journalism and continue to be neutral, objective, and aligned with the highest standards of journalistic integrity.
The press meet was graced by many esteemed dignitaries of the industry. The company's promoter and managing director, Jagi Mangat Panda introduced Lisa to the guests and warmly welcomed her to the OTV family, by also highlighting her role in providing daily news updates in special segments from across Odisha, India and around the globe.
Jagi Panda added that "I believe that AILisa is going to be great partner to us in helping us facilitate the objectives in being able to do the jobs that are repetitive and that are more data analytical, so that the news people can focus on bringing out more angles and more creative work and bring better quality news to the people of Odisha
She was joined by the Senior Editor, OTV, Mr. Radhamadhab Mishra and head of digital business, Litisha Mangat Panda, who also interacted with her, not only in Odia but also in English language. The guests were seen to be lauding the efficiency and adaptability of the AI Lisa in its defined role.
AI Lisa, being the first Odia of her kind, is envisaged to be the torch bearer of a new era in news broadcasting. Now with the addition of AI Lisa to the OTV Family, Odisha has taken a leap into the arena of modern AI tech-assisted broadcasting. The viewers in Odisha will witness AI Lisa's role and capabilities over the next few weeks on different segments of news broadcasting at OTV Linear and Digital.