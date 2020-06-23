“Our consumption comes from over 4,000 towns and cities”: Gaurav Gandhi, Amazon Prime Video India

“We realised that, given the lockdown, the media choices will be limited. So, the team decided to go even bigger on social and digital media, with support from TV,” says Gaurav Gandhi, director and country general manager, Amazon Prime Video India.

To engage (the audience) and build intrigue, Amazon Prime Video decided to release the trailer at 11:34 a.m. (IST). “The time, if read upside down, spells HELL (Paatlal). This was only revealed when we provided a preview of the trailer on the microsite 12 hours before its official release, at 11:34 p.m.,” informs Gandhi.