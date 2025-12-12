Our content integrations drive user pride: Truecaller’s Kari Krishnamurthy

In a scene from Sony Liv’s Malayalam film Mirage, a character’s phone rings. It’s an unknown number, and Truecaller quietly identifies it. There’s no mention of the app; just the phone display conveys it. Moments like this, appearing across films and OTT platforms, prompted the caller ID app to explore content integrations more deliberately.

Advertisment

The brand noticed that it was already being referenced organically in storylines to mirror real-world behaviour, whether identifying unknown callers, avoiding scams, or even driving key plot points. Today, the Sweden-based company has integrated itself into titles such as Special Opsand Bads of Bollywood.

Speaking from Stockholm, Kari Krishnamurthy, chief corporate strategy officer at Truecaller, says these organic appearances became the catalyst. “During our deep dives, we noticed that Truecaller was already appearing naturally in certain films and scenes. That became our motivation. We realised the brand was being spoken about quietly and seamlessly, and we wanted to continue that journey,” he says.

The goal, he adds, was never to be loud or forced. “You can’t be on the rooftops shouting about how special your brand is. Good marketers aren’t narcissistic. You start with the consumer or the viewer, and only then think about where the brand fits in.”

Kari Krishnamurthy

Sports as a storytelling canvas

Truecaller has also taken its integrations into sport, from the Asia Cup to the English Premier League (EPL) and ESPN ElClásico. In cricket, it featured in the Decision Review System (DRS) during the India–England series and the Asia Cup. In EPL broadcasts, its “Take the Right Call” message appears after referees review key decisions such as penalties or red cards.

“It reinforces the idea that the right call is being made, and it connects naturally with our brand promise,” Krishnamurthy says.

Truecaller regularly engages with platforms such as Jio, Sony and regional streaming services, tracking scripts and opportunities. “Most stories revolve around communication in some form. But that doesn’t mean every piece of content fits. If it doesn’t, we don’t force it. It has to be natural.”

India: Its largest and most dynamic market

Of Truecaller’s 450 million global users, over 318 million are in India — making it the app’s single biggest market. Its ubiquity is reflected in the ease with which it blends into everyday storytelling.

Still, Krishnamurthy rejects the idea that brands can stop advertising once they reach scale. “The moment a brand takes its success for granted, the journey goes downhill. Advertising is an investment, not an expense,” he says.

He argues that Truecaller has shaped a distinct consumer habit in India: “People wait for Truecaller to pop up and tell them who’s calling before they answer. That kind of behaviour change is a huge success factor, and many brands overlook it.”

Content integrations, he says, help reinforce presence, relevance and top-of-mind recall. “Pride of ownership among existing users matters. Our users are our strongest ambassadors. When they see the brand appear on platforms they love, it reassures them that we’re still relevant, and it encourages word of mouth.”

A market-by-market approach

Interestingly, this content-led strategy is unique to India. In other markets, Truecaller relies primarily on influencer marketing.

“Local influencers understand their audiences far better than any global template could. India’s scale and diversity make integrations more natural. Elsewhere, we experiment with formats that resonate locally, like sports in Sweden, where we sponsor the AIk Fotboll team,” he explains.

The overall strategy, he says, is a “market-sensitive mix of influencer collaborations, culturally tuned content, and platform-specific storytelling.”

Krishnamurthy believes brands must be treated as long-term investments. “We reinforce our brand message every day, for both existing users and those who aren’t using us yet. Are we happy with 318 million users in India? Yes. Can we grow? Absolutely,” he says.

Truecaller's collab with Special Ops

Competition and CNAP

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recently approved the Department of Telecommunications’ Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) framework, which will display registered caller names directly on users’ phones. A nationwide rollout is expected by March 2026, prompting speculation that apps like Truecaller may become irrelevant.

Krishnamurthy disagrees. Competition, he says, is a privilege — and CNAP does not replicate what Truecaller does.

“Today, it’s not just about identifying a call as spam or a scam; it’s about understanding the intent behind that call. That’s what puts us in a unique position,” he says.

He adds that the company isn’t reacting to CNAP with sudden marketing moves. “If this development were our trigger, our approach would look very different. Instead, we’ve leaned into content integrations and subtle placements because we’ve created a habit and a culture. Our job now is to sustain it and double down.”