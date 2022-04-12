“Our IPL campaign will make us relevant to a much larger audience”: Zepto’s Amritansu Nanda

“Our earlier brand campaigns had more functional ads. But we realised that, in most cases, we are talking to our existing customers and they need to know the additional layers of offerings and information that this brand has to offer. We want to stand out from the concept of ‘Indian Stretchable Time’. And we're trying to reinforce the concept that there's one service that values your time. So it sets specific value propositions and is a standout in the overall Indian service sector.