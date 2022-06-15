“Our partnership with Jio gives us unparalleled access and reach to every Indian”: Viacom18’s Anil Jayaraj

I write this mail with a great deal of pride and excitement. Viacom18 has bagged the exclusive rights to digitally stream Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in the Indian sub-continent for the seasons from 2023 to 2027. This also includes the special digital package of 18 games. Apart from securing packages B and C, Viacom18 has also won television as well as digital rights in three of the five international territories including Asia, Canada, Australia, the Caribbean Islands, Israel, New Zealand, South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, and the UK and Europe. We successfully outbid the incumbents and all others in the above packages.