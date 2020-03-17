“Over 300,000 hours of content is Discovery Plus’ competitive advantage”: Megha Tata

"Discovery Network reaches out to 165 million viewers, excluding kids, out of which, about 25 million watch Discovery Channel. They consume around 23 hours of content a month and that is the audience we feel will download and subscribe to Discovery Plus," says Megha Tata, managing director- South Asia, Discovery.

The loyal Discovery viewers are actively watching similar content on digital mediums and that is what led Tata and her team to launch Discovery Plus. However, there are already around 40 domestic and international VOD platforms available in India. How many will one download and subscribe to? "If you draw a Venn diagram, on one side, you will have a clutter of OTT platforms that are into the scripted content space, while on the non-scripted side, you won't find a single proposition. That is the need gap we intend to fill with Discovery Plus," asserts Tata.