Paid partnership tag on Instagram acceptable alternative to disclosure labels for influencer posts: ASCI

The Advertising Standards Council of India, a voluntary self-regulatory organization of the advertising industry in India, released the guidelines for influencer advertising in India on 14th June 2021. After extensive feedback from all stakeholders – advertisers, agencies, influencers, and consumers, the guidelines were framed which are applicable to commercial messages or advertisements published on or after June 14, 2021. The guidelines make it mandatory for influencers to label the promotional content they post and ensure that it is identified as paid promotion. Post releasing the guidelines, ASCI saw compliance of around 97% on the digital front, with a majority of the influencers following the ASCI code and marking the adverts as paid posts.