Palki Sharma announces new show in Zomato-Blinkit meme style

The show is scheduled to launch on January 26.
Palki Sharma, who joined the Network18 group as Managing Editor in September, announced the launch of her new show, on Monday via an Instagram post.
Sharma made the announcement using a viral Zomato-Blinkit billboard meme trend. According to the post which reads "No drama, see you soon", the new show will premiere on January 26.
Sharma, who used to run the show 'Gravitas' on WION, previously stated that she would launch a global project that would transform the news experience and make India proud.
"It will be a content innovation lab that challenges traditional news formats and experiments with cutting-edge technology and interactive tools to make news stories intelligent, interesting, and accessible to a global audience," she explained.