Pandemics and 'Infodemics': Fighting the fake news war

While fake news keeps making the rounds throughout the year, it is only at the time of a crisis that its impact is felt most. There’s misinformation, false claims and pseudo-science cures to a deadly virus galore. In these unprecedented times, with the COVID-19 crisis gripping the country and the number of positive cases on the rise, fake news is an 'infodemic'. Incorrect news, especially the ones spread via social media, may hamper public health, or further aggravate social divisions.