Pankaj Tripathi steps down as Election Commission's national icon for upcoming movie

Tripathi will be seen as former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the politician's biopic, 'Main Atal Hoon'.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi has voluntarily resigned from his role as the national icon of the Election Commission of India. This decision comes as he is set to portray the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in an upcoming biopic, Main Atal Hoon.
"Acknowledging his role as a political leader in an upcoming film, actor Pankaj Tripathi has voluntarily stepped down as ECI's national icon as per terms of MoU," reads a post by a ECI spokesperson on X.
Tripathi was elected as the national icon in October 2022 for voter awareness and education. Roping in national icons engages various segments of society and encourages them to participate in democracy.
Main Atal Hoon will be released on January 19, 2024.