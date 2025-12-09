Paramount makes $108.4 bn hostile bid for Warner Bros., challenging Netflix’s $72 bn

Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, today announced it has commenced an all-cash tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. for $30.00 per share in cash. Paramount's proposed transaction is for the entirety of WBD, including the Global Networks segment.

As per the company, Paramount's strategically and financially compelling offer to WBD shareholders provides a superior alternative to the Netflix transaction, which offers inferior and uncertain value and exposes WBD shareholders to a protracted multi-jurisdictional regulatory clearance process with an uncertain outcome along with a complex and volatile mix of equity and cash.

The Paramount offer for the entirety of WBD provides shareholders $18 billion more in cash than the Netflix consideration. WBD's Board of Directors recommendation of the Netflix transaction over Paramount's offer is based on an illusory prospective valuation of Global Networks that is unsupported by the business fundamentals and encumbered by high levels of financial leverage assigned to the entity.

David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, said: "WBD shareholders deserve an opportunity to consider our superior all-cash offer for their shares in the entire company. Our public offer, which is on the same terms we provided to the Warner Bros. Discovery Board of Directors in private, provides superior value, and a more certain and quicker path to completion. We believe the WBD Board of Directors is pursuing an inferior proposal which exposes shareholders to a mix of cash and stock, an uncertain future trading value of the Global Networks linear cable business and a challenging regulatory approval process. We are taking our offer directly to shareholders to give them the opportunity to act in their own best interests and maximize the value of their shares."

Paramount proposal is for all of WBD, without leaving WBD shareholders with a sub-scale and highly leveraged stub in Global Networks, as the Netflix agreement assumes.

Paramount is highly confident in achieving expeditious regulatory clearance for its proposed offer, as it enhances competition and is pro-consumer, while creating a strong champion for creative talent and consumer choice. In contrast, the Netflix transaction is predicated on the unrealistic assumption that its anticompetitive combination with WBD, which would entrench its monopoly with a 43% share of global Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) subscribers, could withstand multiple protracted regulatory challenges across the world.

In many European Union countries the Netflix transaction would combine the dominant SVOD player with the number two or strong number three competitor. The Netflix transaction creates a clear risk of higher prices for consumers, lower pay for content creators and talent and the destruction of American and international theatrical exhibitors. Netflix has never undertaken large-scale acquisitions, resulting in increased execution risk which WBD shareholders would have to endure.

Despite Paramount submitting six proposals over the course of 12 weeks, WBD never engaged meaningfully with these proposals which Paramount believes deliver the best outcome for WBD shareholders. Paramount has now taken its offer directly to WBD shareholders and its Board of Directors to ensure they have the opportunity to pursue this clearly superior alternative.

The combination of Paramount and WBD would create a unique global media company and a transformative force in a next generation entertainment leader:

Paramount will invest to grow the creative engines at the heart of WBD and Paramount, maintaining the studios of both companies and focusing on attracting and retaining world-class creative talent to grow the scaled supply of high-quality content for our combined services and third-party distribution. This includes maintaining the current WBD theatrical slate with plans for additional growth.

The group's close technology relationship with Oracle and its ecosystem will provide it with significant engineering and innovation opportunities.

The combined company will create a premier platform for global sports across all distribution formats and hold sports rights including the NFL, Olympics, UFC, PGA Tour, NHL, Big Ten and Big 12 Football, NCAA College Basketball, and Champions League, with the ability to distribute these rights collectively across all of our platforms.

Paramount's tender offer, which was approved unanimously by its Board of Directors, is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m. New York City Time on January 8, 2026, unless the offer is extended.

Paramount will today submit a premerger notification filing under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 in connection with its tender offer for WBD and stands ready to secure all necessary regulatory approvals expeditiously.