Parimatch News becomes the official partner of the Hero Indian Super League,2021

Parimatch News a sports, esports and entertainment outlet that is dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics to all sports fans across India - is very delighted to declare an important collaboration in the Indian football industry, our Partnership with Hero ISL.
The Hero Indian Super League (Hero ISL) is India's premier football league. Currently an 11-team contest, ISL has been able to reignite the passion for football across India, with the representation of ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC, Odisha FC and SC East Bengal.
Throughout many months, our news resource fulfils its mission of providing the latest and most interesting news on sports in the world, and especially in India. We are keenly aware of the needs of our readers and strive to support Indian national sports as much as possible.
At the moment, Parimatch News is committed to pushing its boundaries and will use its full potential to realize itself in covering Indian football, the second most popular sport in the country, as much as possible.
The official partnership between Parimatch News and the Hero ISL is another demonstration of the innovative nature of the brand. All the time at PM News, we are striving to continuously outperform ourselves in order to stay ahead of the curve. We are confident that our cooperation will help bring a lot of attention to Indian sports, not just football but also our beloved cricket, kabaddi and others.
