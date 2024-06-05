Patrice Evra joins Sony Sports Network’s studio show for live coverage of UEFA EURO 2024

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Evra will join the panel of experts on the flagship studio show Football Extraaa during the tournament.
Sony Sports Network has announced former France football team captain Patrice Evra as one of the expert panellists for the live coverage of UEFA Euro 2024.
Evra will join the panel of experts on the flagship studio show Football Extraaa during the tournament.
The Home of Football in India – Sony Sports Network will broadcast the UEFA EURO 2024 LIVE across Sony Sports Ten 2 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD and HD, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD and HD, Sony Ten 5 SD and HD.
Evra, a veteran footballer has earned 81 international caps from 2004-2016. The former defender played 725 matches in club football, which included 379 matches for Manchester United from 2006-2014.
He also featured in 82 matches for Juventus from 2014-2017. The left back was part of five title-winning Premier League campaigns with Manchester United. He also lifted the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup with the English club. Moreover, Evra was also part of the Serie A-winning Juventus team in 2015 and 2016.
Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer - distribution and international business and head - sports business, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “We are delighted to have football legend Patrice Evra join our eminent panel for the biggest football tournament of this year, UEFA EURO 2024. Evra’s larger than life personality along with his experience, knowledge, and understanding of the sport will ensure a rich experience for our viewers. At Sony Sports Network, our commitment is to provide our audience with the best viewing experience of the marquee tournament, both on and off the pitch which makes Evra the perfect addition to the UEFA EURO 2024 panel.”
Patrice Evra, former France captain and UEFA EURO 2024 panellist on Sony Sports Network, said, "India holds a special place in my heart. I had a magnificent time in the country during my last visit and I cannot wait to follow this up with my partnership with Sony Sports Network for UEFA EURO 2024. Sony Sports Network has a great legacy as the Home of football in India and I am looking forward to contributing own experience and knowledge during the broadcast of the tournament. UEFA EURO 2024 is one of the biggest football tournaments in the world which will feature some of the best teams and players of Europe competing for the coveted trophy.”
Eight out of the top 10 FIFA ranked teams, including defending UEFA EURO champions Italy, will feature tournament that will begin in Germany from June 14 2024. Some of the popular football players such as Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Harry Kane (England), Christian Eriksen (Denmark), Kylian Mbappé (France) and Manuel Neuer (Germany) will be seen in action during the competition.