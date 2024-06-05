Patrice Evra joins Sony Sports Network’s studio show for live coverage of UEFA EURO 2024

Patrice Evra, former France captain and UEFA EURO 2024 panellist on Sony Sports Network, said, "India holds a special place in my heart. I had a magnificent time in the country during my last visit and I cannot wait to follow this up with my partnership with Sony Sports Network for UEFA EURO 2024. Sony Sports Network has a great legacy as the Home of football in India and I am looking forward to contributing own experience and knowledge during the broadcast of the tournament. UEFA EURO 2024 is one of the biggest football tournaments in the world which will feature some of the best teams and players of Europe competing for the coveted trophy.”