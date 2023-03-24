Paytm and Paytm Insider are official ticketing partners for Tata IPL 2023

It partners with CSK, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals as official ticketing partner.
Paytm and Paytm Insider are excited to announce their partnership with 6 out of those 10 teams. Including 4 time winner Chennai Super Kings, last year’s champions Gujarat Titans, former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad as well as Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.
This partnership includes but is not limited to ticketing on the platform with options for fans to either have their tickets delivered to their doorstep, buy it in person at offline outlets nearby or buy merchandise and tickets off their preferred team’s website made available through seamless API integrations.
Beyond ticketing, fans also get a chance to engage with their preferred teams through various other avenues including online contests, marketing partnerships and activations making for an exciting cricket season ahead along with offering a seamless end to end experience to all the consumers.
Beyond ticketing, fans also get a chance to engage with their preferred teams through various other avenues including online contests, marketing partnerships and activations. Tickets for the TATA IPL will be available exclusively through Paytm & Paytm Insider.
As the official ticketing partners for Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, Paytm & Paytm Insider are committed to providing a seamless ticket booking experience with secure payment options and timely delivery of tickets. The platform allows users to browse through various seating options, buy tickets online with doorstep delivery, purchase in person at offline outlets, or buy merchandise and tickets through team websites via API integrations. Special offers and cashback options are available when buying tickets.
Varun Khare, business head, Paytm Insider said “Cricket is a beloved sport around the world, and its popularity has only continued to grow over the years especially with IPL. It is a game that brings people together and creates a sense of community among the fans around the world. As exclusive ticketing partners for a majority of the teams this season, we've got our A-team in place to work with each of these franchises to create the best possible flow for consumers to engage with their preferred teams across tickets, merchandise, information & much more. Moreover, we're also working with these teams to ensure that we can be ever accessible and will complement our online sales efforts with select on ground outlets where fans can purchase their tickets.”