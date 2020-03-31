Paytm raises Rs 30 crore to fight against COVID-19 outbreak, but...

Talking about how the company has been contributing to curb the spread of the virus in India, Madhur Deora, president, Paytm, wrote in a blog post, “We are honoured to do our duty to aid the government in all the relief measures being taken to fight the Corona pandemic. We hope our users wholeheartedly donate to the PM CARES Fund and help save lives. We will also contribute up to Rs 10 for every payment transaction using the Paytm app and instruments. This money would be directly sent to the PM CARES Fund. Paytm commits to doing everything in its power to support the efforts of our Government in coming out of this crisis.”