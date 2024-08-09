Pepper Media acquires Filmrare studio to enhance its content service offerings

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Filmrare's tools will now be part of Pepper Media's arsenal, enabling the creation of more immersive and interactive content.
Pepper Media, a digital media company, has acquired Filmrare, an immersive tech studio known for leveraging cutting-edge technology to create captivating 3D immersive experiences. This strategic acquisition is aimed at enhancing Pepper Media's content service offerings by integrating Filmrare's innovative tools and expertise.
The Bengalure-based Filmrare specialises in utilising advanced technologies such as Unreal Engine, Unity Engine, Pixel Streaming, and Digital Motion Capture. These tools will now be part of Pepper Media's arsenal, enabling the creation of more immersive and interactive content.
Filmrare has successfully executed projects for notable clients like Unilever, Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India, Shemaroo etc, showcasing their expertise in immersive tech.
Some of its standout projects include the first cinema theater in Decentraland, showcasing Bollywood movies in the Metaverse, and building a SaaS platform for brands to launch metaverse campaigns.
The Filmrare team also executed intricate projects for Unilever, leveraging immersive tech techniques to create engaging and interactive digital campaigns. These projects involved using advanced motion capture and real-time rendering to produce high-quality, immersive content that resonated with Unilever's diverse audience. The innovative approach not only enhanced brand storytelling but also set new standards for digital advertising within the consumer goods sector.
With the acquisition of Filmrare, Pepper Media aims to fortify its position in the digital content industry, offering enhanced services that cater to the evolving needs of brands, filmmakers, and creative storytellers.
Ravichandran Krishnan, founder of Filmrare, commented on the acquisition, "We are excited to join forces with Pepper Media. Our shared vision of leveraging technology to push the boundaries of storytelling will open new avenues for innovation and growth."
Pepper Media's CEO, Radhakrishnan Ramachandran added, "This acquisition aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge content solutions. Filmrare's expertise in immersive tech will significantly enhance our capabilities and offerings, allowing us to deliver even more compelling and engaging content to our clients."