Pepsi will no longer sponsor the Super Bowl Halftime Show

It ends a decade-long deal that started in 2013.
Pepsi, after a decade of sponsoring the Super Bowl Halftime Show, has decided to pass the mic.
The carbonated beverage giant made the announcement on Twitter, but this does not mean the end of its association with the National Football League (NFL), which hosts the Super Bowl every year.
As per CNBC, Pepsi renewed its sponsorship with the NFL, without the Super Bowl, and this means, “Pepsi gets pouring rights at top NFL events, including the NFL Draft.”
Pepsi has been the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show since 2013. “26 musical acts, representing 168 Grammys and almost 1,000 Billboard hits, have rocked the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show stage over the past 10 years,” Pepsi posted on Twitter.
The 2021 Super Bowl HalfTime Show, featuring Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem, brought in over 103 million viewers, as per FrontOfficeSports.com. Pepsi earned over $9 million in media value for the broadcast.