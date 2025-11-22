Perplexity brings its AI-powered Comet browser to Android phones

Perplexity has introduced its Comet browser on Android, extending its AI-focused approach to mobile devices. The browser was first released on desktop earlier this year and has since built a user base drawn to its automation and summarisation tools.





The Android version is not a direct port of the desktop build. The company says it redesigned the interface to suit mobile use, with the AI assistant integrated into the browsing experience. Users can ask questions, issue tasks or review the assistant’s reasoning while staying on the same page.

Comet for Android includes voice interaction, bringing the voice mode from the Perplexity app into the browser. It also supports cross-tab summarisation, a feature that lets users compile information from multiple open tabs — one of the desktop version’s most used tools.

A built-in ad blocker is part of the mobile release, reflecting the desktop browser's approach to keeping pages free of pop-ups and other clutter. Users can whitelist sites they prefer to support.

The browser stores context from open tabs and ongoing activity, allowing it to deliver quicker answers without requiring users to switch apps. It can be used for tasks such as simplifying information, conducting searches, or comparing content while browsing.

According to industry reports, most desktop features have been carried over to Android, including the option to set Perplexity as the default search engine, use voice queries across tabs, and reference specific tabs while asking questions.

Although the company is leading with Android, it said an iOS version is in development. Android was prioritised due to interest from carriers and OEMs seeking to integrate Comet into their devices, though no partnerships have been formally announced.

Comet for Android is now available to download.