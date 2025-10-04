Perplexity launches Comet, its AI browser, for free to users worldwide

AI research company Perplexity has officially rolled out its Comet browser to the public, marking the global release of what it calls “a radically better internet experience.” Initially launched in limited release on July 9, Comet quickly drew millions of waitlist sign-ups, making it one of the most anticipated AI products of the year.

The browser, which integrates Perplexity’s AI assistant, aims to shift how users interact with the internet — replacing ad-heavy, click-driven navigation with conversational discovery. According to Perplexity, users with early access to Comet asked 6 to 18 times more questions on their first day of use, a metric the company sees as proof that curiosity, not consumption, can drive online engagement.

At its core, Comet combines AI-driven browsing with productivity features. The Comet Assistant can research, summarize, and perform tasks across tabs — from handling emails to assisting with code or online shopping — effectively positioning itself as a personal AI companion.

In a move away from traditional chatbots, Perplexity has also introduced tools like Email Assistant, which automates inbox tasks, and Background Assistants, designed to work asynchronously in the background on user-defined projects. Together, they represent Perplexity’s push toward what it calls “a platform where curiosity becomes productivity.”

The company also announced plans for a mobile version of Comet, which will extend its assistant features to phones using voice-based interaction. Perplexity says it’s building this app to move beyond conventional mobile browsing, removing clutter, ads, and outdated app interfaces.

Interestingly, Perplexity isn’t only positioning Comet as a browser—it’s also making a play for media credibility. Through a new initiative called Comet Plus, the platform will highlight stories from “reputable global publishers,” signaling an effort to integrate journalism and verified content within its ecosystem.

“Comet represents a shift from an internet optimized for clicks to one built around curiosity,” the company said in a statement. “Our mission has always been to support the world’s curiosity — by building AI products that are truly useful, so people can ask more of the world.”