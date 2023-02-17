Philips Domestic Appliances appoints Omnicom Media Group as its Global Media Partner

‘’Consumers want a complete experience. They don't differentiate between the message and the medium. That's why we designed an agency model that really puts the consumer at the center and is focused on making an impact," says Trix van der Vleuten, Head of Global Brands & Marketing Strategies at Philips Domestic Appliances. “This model is about seamlessly integrating the power of big, bold ideas and creativity, enhanced and optimized by media and data. It enables us to create consumer experiences based on data-rich insights at scale and in real-time, enabling us to deliver innovative can stay in our industry.”