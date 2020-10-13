&pictures powers on to a brand-new experience with ‘On Nahi, Full On’

The content strategy of the new &pictures has been designed keeping the new age sensibilities in mind to strengthen its bond with its core viewers. And, at the same time to engage and bring in new viewers. With ‘On Nahi, Full On’, &pictures promises to make the viewing experience richer and immersive with a pumped library focusing on 3 tenantsi.e.Full on blockbuster premieres like Good Newwz, Dabangg 3, Kaali Peeli and Gunjan Saxena. Satiating the audience taste for full on thrilling content, the channel will showcase unique and fresh movies like Footfairy, Omerta and Hacked amongst others. And, satisfying the need for larger than life adventure and a window to a new world,&pictures will treat its viewers with blockbuster Hollywood premieres like Bumblebee, Fantasy Island & Bloodshot along with back to back Hollywood movies with Full on Hollywood;featuring movies from viewers favourite franchises like Kungfu Panda, Jumanji and Transformers amongst others.