Endemol Shine India debuts in regional cinema

National award winner, Akshay Bardapurkar, producer and founder, Planet Marathi shared his thoughts on the association “We are committed to the idea of telling disruptive stories that propel our industry to create a league of its own. The journey of Lalita Babar, which started from Satara, is a proud and epic moment for our Marathi community. It is important to note that though the story has a regional core, it has pan-India and global resonance. We are happy to give the project the scale it deserves in collaboration with Endemol Shine India, who share our sentiments for the film” .