Planet Marathi Group collaborates with Vistas Media to launch a hyperlocal OTT platform ‘Planet Bharat’

Planet Bharat will address the need for hyperlocal content across multiple languages. Planet Bharat is a hybrid model of SVOD, TVOD, and AVOD, powered by proprietary technology. The super app, aims to produce, license and deliver meaningful content and promote content as the ‘hero’, setting it apart from other OTTs in the market. There exists a need to fill the gap in the industry, where certain types of content have been neglected or underserved, while costs remain unjustifiably high. By focusing on creating and licensing, a highly localized and relevant content, Planet Bharat will offer a refreshing, cost effective and value-driven entertainment experience for its viewers. Planet Bharat aims to bring forward exceptional multilingual content slates from various Indian languages, instilling a sense of pride in its viewers. The name Planet Bharat symbolizes the local and global character of our nation, highlighting the honor of being truly Indian in a globalized world.